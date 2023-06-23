Bride went 1-for-1 with a walk in a loss to the Guardians on Thursday.

While his final stat line doesn't exactly jump off the page, the fact Bride reached safely twice after hitting .095 over his previous nine games is noteworthy to an extent. In fairness, the young infielder may have also been running into his fair share of bad luck during the skid, as his solid 20.0 percent line-drive rate in that span should have netted much more than the .133 BABIP he was saddled with. Bride still sports some encouraging metrics despite his .222 average and .244 slugging percentage, as a 12.3 percent walk rate has helped him to a .357 OBP and regular playing time prior to his two days before Thursday's game.