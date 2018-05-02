Trivino allowed an earned run on two hits and a walk over 1.1 innings in a loss to the Mariners on Tuesday. He also recorded a strikeout.

It took five appearances, but Trivino was finally scored on in the big leagues. The 26-year-old reliever had been pitching to some contact in his previous appearances, but he'd been able to avoid trouble until Tuesday. Despite the slight hiccup, Trivino sports an impressive 1.29 ERA and 10:2 K:BB over the seven innings encompassing his five trips to the mound.