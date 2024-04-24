Trivino (elbow) is doing well in his rehab from Tommy John surgery, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, and the veteran reliever is likely about two weeks away from beginning live batting practice sessions, per MLB.com.

Trivino is coming up on the one-year mark of his elbow surgery, which took place May 3, 2023. The right-hander threw bullpen sessions during spring training and has since continued to progress through his throwing program. Should he continue to move forward without any setbacks, Trivino could return to the Yankees bullpen around the All-Star break.