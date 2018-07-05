Athletics' Lou Trivino: Up to seven wins
Trivino (7-1) fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in a win over the Padres on Wednesday, issuing two walks and hitting a batter.
Trivino made life a bit difficult on himself with some control issues, but he ultimately did enough to position himself for a possible victory. That came to fruition in the home half of the frame when Stephen Piscotty laced a go-ahead double, giving the right-hander his fourth win in the last eight appearances. Trivino also has three saves and nine holds, so he's been considerably more valuable in all fantasy formats than the average middle reliever or setup man typically is.
