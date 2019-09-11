Athletics' Mark Canha: Involved throughout rout

Canha went 3-for-6 with an RBI and three runs in Tuesday's blowout win over the Astros.

Canha singled and scored in the first inning, did the same in the second and did it a third time in the sixth, scoring three of his team's 21 runs on the day. He now owns an excellent .337/.449/.584 slash line over his last 24 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories