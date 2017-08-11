Athletics' Michael Brady: Recalled from Nashville
Brady was called back up by the A's prior to Friday's game against the Orioles.
Brady will rejoin the team after being optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 2. The reliever has appeared in eight games for Oakland this season, posting a 4.15 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over the course of 17.1 innings. He projects to serve in low-leverage situations for the foreseeable future.
