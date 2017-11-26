Brady agreed to a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Sunday that includes an invitation to spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Brady became a free agent in early November after declining an outright assignment to Triple-A within the Athletics' organization. The 30-year-old made his major-league debut in 2017, posting a 5.68 ERA over 31.2 innings of relief with the A's. He'll have an outside shot at making the Brewers' Opening Day roster with a strong performance during spring ball.