Athletics' Mike Fiers: Solid in rain-shortened game
Fiers allowed three earned runs on four hits and three walks over six innings against the Tigers on Sunday in a game suspended in the seventh inning due to weather. He struck out three.
Fiers threw an efficient 85 pitches over his time on the hill and finished his final frame with the score knotted at 3-3. The Athletics would go on to score two runs in the top half of the seventh, but the contest was suspended due to the threat of rain before the home half of the frame was completed, prompting the future completion date. Fiers has been excellent over his last three starts overall, allowing just four earned runs across the 20 innings encompassing that span. He'll look to keep up the momentum in a scheduled turn against the Mariners next Friday.
