The Athletics placed Laureano on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left oblique strain.
The injury Laureano sustained in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Astros was previously described as left side soreness, but follow-up tests evidently revealed a more serious issue. Depending on the severity of Laureano's oblique strain, he could be at risk of being sidelined well beyond the minimum 10 days, which might make him a drop candidate in the majority of fantasy leagues at this stage of the season. Even before the injury surfaced, Laureano had struggled to meet expectations for fantasy managers. Over 343 plate appearances, he's produced a .223 average, 12 home runs, 10 stolen bases, 44 runs and 29 RBI.
