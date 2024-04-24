Laureano is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Laureano is on the bench for the second game in a row, with both of his absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers (Tanner Houck and Cooper Criswell). Guardians manager Stephen Vogt hasn't indicated that Laureano is dealing with an injury, so the consecutive absences from the lineup would seemingly signal that the 29-year-old is losing playing time after hitting just .174 through his first 46 at-bats of the season. Estevan Florial is included in the lineup at designated hitter for the second straight contest and seems set to benefit the most if Laureano's role continues to shrink.