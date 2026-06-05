Padres' Ramon Laureano: Likely out for season

Laureano underwent surgery Friday to repair his torn right labrum, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Manager Craig Stammen said that Laureano's surgery is expected to keep him out for 4-to-5 months, making it extremely unlikely that he plays again this season. If the 31-year-old isn't able to make it back before the end of the year, he'll finish 2026 with a .203/.286/.374 slash line alongside seven homers, 21 RBI, 23 runs and seven steals over 53 games. Gavin Sheets will likely take over as San Diego's primary left fielder for the rest of the regular season, which will allow Ty France to start regularly at first base.