Laureano (hip) has progressed to swinging off a tee and playing catch, but he isn't close to playing, MLB.com reports.

When Laureano underwent right hip surgery in early June, he was given a return timeline of 4-to-5 months. Though the veteran outfielder has been able to work his way up to swinging a bat and doing some throwing, that timeline doesn't appear to have changed. It still seems likely that Laureano's next game action won't take place until 2027, though there may be a chance he will return in October if San Diego makes a deep run in the playoffs.