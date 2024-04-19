Laureano is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Athletics.
Laureano's playing time has slipped a bit of late, as he's now started every other game over the last five contests. Will Brennan is in right field and Estevan Florial will be the designated hitter Friday.
