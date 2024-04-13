Laureano isn't in the Guardians' lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Laureano went 1-for-3 with a run scored during the Guardians' last game Wednesday and could still see playing time during the nightcap Saturday. Steven Kwan, Tyler Freeman and Will Brennan will start across the outfield to begin Game 1, and Estevan Florial will serve as Cleveland's designated hitter.
