Laureano went 0-for-2 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch, two stolen bases and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the White Sox.
Laureano continues to get plunked -- he's been hit by as many pitches (four) as he has hits through seven games this season. He is up to three steals while batting just .200 with two runs scored and a 3:8 BB:K. Laureano is seeing a large share of the time in right field and can cover center. His main competitors for playing time are also off to slow starts, as Tyler Freeman is hitting .200 and Estevan Florial is batting .167.
More News
-
Guardians' Ramon Laureano: Sitting out again Wednesday•
-
Guardians' Ramon Laureano: Day off Tuesday•
-
Guardians' Ramon Laureano: Swipes bag Saturday•
-
Guardians' Ramon Laureano: Will sit Friday vs. Oakland•
-
Guardians' Ramon Laureano: Dialed in early in spring•
-
Guardians' Ramon Laureano: Avoids arbitration at $5.15M•