Laureano went 0-for-2 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch, two stolen bases and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the White Sox.

Laureano continues to get plunked -- he's been hit by as many pitches (four) as he has hits through seven games this season. He is up to three steals while batting just .200 with two runs scored and a 3:8 BB:K. Laureano is seeing a large share of the time in right field and can cover center. His main competitors for playing time are also off to slow starts, as Tyler Freeman is hitting .200 and Estevan Florial is batting .167.