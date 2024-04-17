Laureano is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Laureano will hit the bench for the second time in three games while Cleveland runs out a starting outfield of Steven Kwan, Gabriel Arias and Estevan Florial from left to right. Through nine games in April thus far, Laureano is hitting just .125 with two stolen bases.
