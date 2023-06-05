Laureano is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

Laureano is in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak and is getting on base at a .500 clip during those contests, but the Athletics will send him to the bench for the series opener nonetheless. With Laureano taking a seat, the Athletics will have room in the lineup for Seth Brown and JJ Bleday at the corner-outfield spots and Brent Rooker at designated hitter, but Laureano's playing time should be more secure than the other three players'. Since Brown returned from the injured list May 22, he's holding down a .491 OPS and 46.5 percent strikeout rate, and Bleday (.521 OPS, 9.7 percent strikeout rate) and Rooker (.411 OPS, 42.1 percent strikeout rate) have fared similarly poorly during that stretch.