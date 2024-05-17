Noda is 5-for-13 with two doubles, a home run, two RBI, three walks and four runs over his last four games with Triple-A Las Vegas.

The brief but impressive stretch is in stark contrast to the first eight games following Noda's demotion, when he posted an .083 average across 37 plate appearances. The 28-year-old, who limped to a .128 average and .440 OPS during his 30 games in the majors to open the season, could soon earn himself a call back to the big-league club if he can keep his hot bat going for an extended period.