Athletics' Ryon Healy: On base three times in win
Healy went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk and a run in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Orioles.
The 25-year-old slugger generated a pair of two-hit efforts over the weekend portion of the series, giving him five multi-hit outings in his first 11 games of August. Despite the recent surge, Healy has struggled some at the plate in the second half, slashing just .221/.250/.376 while seeing his strikeout rate rise from 21.4 percent to 27.1 percent. He's experienced a bit of a power downturn as well, with his hard contact rate dropping from 37.7 percent to 33.8 percent and his HR/FB rate plummeting from 19.6 percent to 6.3 percent since the All-Star break.
