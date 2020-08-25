Brown was recalled from the Athletics' alternate training site Tuesday.
Brown will return to the Athletics' active roster for the second time this season as he'll take the place of Chad Pinder (personal), who was placed on the paternity list in a corresponding move. During his first stint in the majors this season, Brown appeared in one game and went hitless in two at-bats.
