Neuse went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Rangers on Thursday.

Just recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Neuse wasted little time making an impact after also going 1-for-3 in his first game a night earlier. Neuse had been ripping the cover off the ball with the Aviators -- he'd mustered a .393 average and .914 OPS across 13 games in his most recent stint -- but it remains to be seen if he can maintain the hot bat outside the hitter-friendly confines of the Pacific Coast League.