Neuse was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Saturday.

Neuse was a regular in Oakland's lineup early in the season, but he lost out on playing time over the last few months. The 27-year-old hit just .214 with four home runs, 26 RBI, 25 runs and six stolen bases over 89 big-league games this year and will lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Ernie Clement was added to the Athletics' active roster.

