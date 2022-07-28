The Athletics optioned Neuse to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.
Neuse will lose his spot on the 26-man active roster with the Athletics returning Seth Brown (personal) from the paternity list ahead of Friday's series opener with the White Sox. During his latest stint with the big club, Neuse appeared in 21 games and slashed .227/.271/.288 with one home run, one stolen base, five runs and four RBI.
