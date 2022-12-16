Neuse agreed to a contract with the Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan on Friday.
Neuse lost his spot on Oakland's 40-man roster in September and will now continue his career overseas. He had an .853 OPS across his first 22 games of 2022 but finished the campaign with a .214/.273/.288 slash line in 293 plate appearances.
