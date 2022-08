Neuse is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Neuse is on the bench for the second contest in a row after going 2-for-10 with a home run and three RBI across the Athletics' first four games since he was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday. The Athletics appear content to use a committee of players to replace the spot in the everyday lineup that was opened by Elvis Andrus' release, so Neuse doesn't necessarily look on track to receive a regular role.