Bolt went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, a walk and a stolen base in a loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Bolt enjoyed a solid afternoon out of the bottom of the order, one day after slugging his fourth homer after entering the game as a pinch hitter. The 28-year-old's production has been a bit of a mixed bag recently, as he owns both a 28.1 percent strikeout rate and serviceable .733 OPS over his last 11 games.