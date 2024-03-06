Bolt signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Feb. 23.
Bolt spent all of last season with the Brewers' Triple-A affiliate, where he slashed .257/.359/.367 across 248 plate appearances. The 30-year-old outfielder owns a .471 career OPS in the majors and is unlikely to crack the big leagues with Atlanta.
More News
-
Brewers' Skye Bolt: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Brewers' Skye Bolt: Gets NRI from Crew•
-
Athletics' Skye Bolt: Activated, booted off 40-man roster•
-
Athletics' Skye Bolt: Two full rehab games during weekend•
-
Athletics' Skye Bolt: Plays second straight rehab game•
-
Athletics' Skye Bolt: Doubles in first rehab game•