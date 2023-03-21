Bolt was reassigned Tuesday to the minor-league side of Brewers camp, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Bolt was 5-for-23 (.217) with two walks and nine strikeouts through 15 games this spring in the Cactus League. The 29-year-old outfielder signed a minor-league deal with Milwaukee in January.
