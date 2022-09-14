The Athletics reinstated Bolt (knee) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday and outrighted him to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Bolt is healthy again after finishing off a four-game rehab assignment at Las Vegas over the weekend, but the Athletics don't have a spot available for him on the 28-man active roster and he's out of minor-league options. As a result, Bolt will lose his spot on the 40-man roster, but he'll stick in the organization now that he's already cleared outright waivers. Bolt hit .198 with four home runs and five stolen bases in 42 games prior to landing on the IL on Aug. 26.