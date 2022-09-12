Bolt (knee) went 3-for-10 with two doubles and three RBI while playing all nine innings in two rehab games for Triple-A Las Vegas against Sacramento on Saturday and Sunday.

Bolt played entire games in center field during what was his third and fourth rehab outings with the Aviators, seemingly proving his previously ailing knee is back to full health. The 28-year-old hit safely in each game down on the farm as well, so his timing the plate appears to be a non-issue after what's been a relatively modest amount of time on the shelf.