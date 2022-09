Bolt (knee) started and played seven innings in left field for Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, going 1-for-4 with an RBI single in a win over Sacramento.

It was the second straight rehab start for Bolt, whose previously ailing knee appears to be close or all the way back to full health. Assuming he feels no residual effects from his workload the last two nights, Bolt may not need another rehab game before activation.