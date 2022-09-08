Bolt (knee) went 1-for-4 with a run-scoring groundout and an RBI double in Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to Sacramento on Wednesday.

The fact was Bolt able to play nearly a full game in center field in his rehab debut was of overriding importance, although the contributions with the bat were a nice bonus. Given he was thrust right into action defensively as opposed to being deployed in a DH role Wednesday, Bolt may not need more than another couple of rehab games with the Aviators before being deemed ready for activation.