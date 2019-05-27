Athletics' Skye Bolt: Walks, scores in first majors start
Bolt went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run in a win over the Mariners on Sunday.
The highly regarded rookie drew his first major-league start after logging his first three appearances with the Athletics earlier in the season as an in-game replacement. Bolt is up with the big-league club due to Khris Davis' current injured-list stint due to hip and oblique issues. Bolt was slashing an impressive .311/.379/.571 with 17 extra-base hits (nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 30 RBI with Triple-A Las Vegas in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League before his promotion.
