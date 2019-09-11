Roark (10-8) picked up the win in Tuesday's 21-7 rout of the Astros, giving up five runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out three.

The right-hander was staked to a 7-0 lead before he even set foot on the mound, so all Roark had to do to collect the win was hang on for five innings. He now has a 4-1 record, 3.40 ERA and 36:9 K:BB through 42.1 innings in an Oakland uniform, but Roark might need to be a little sharper in his next outing Monday, at home against the Royals.