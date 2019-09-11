Athletics' Tanner Roark: Grabs win despite three homers
Roark (10-8) picked up the win in Tuesday's 21-7 rout of the Astros, giving up five runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out three.
The right-hander was staked to a 7-0 lead before he even set foot on the mound, so all Roark had to do to collect the win was hang on for five innings. He now has a 4-1 record, 3.40 ERA and 36:9 K:BB through 42.1 innings in an Oakland uniform, but Roark might need to be a little sharper in his next outing Monday, at home against the Royals.
More News
-
Athletics' Tanner Roark: Strikes out six in win•
-
Athletics' Tanner Roark: Allows four runs in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Tanner Roark: Holds Yankees to two runs in win•
-
Athletics' Tanner Roark: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Tanner Roark: Loss despite quality start•
-
Athletics' Tanner Roark: Grabs win in team debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Surviving the loss of Yelich
Replace Christian Yelich? Are you serious? Scott White weighs in on a particularly devastating...
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...