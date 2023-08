Kemp is out of the lineup Thursday versus the Dodgers due to a rib contusion, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

It's not a serious concern, though, and Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Kemp could be available off the bench. The 31-year-old utilityman is slashing .217/.303/.310 with three homers and 12 steals in 88 games this season for Oakland.