Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Out of options
Alford is out of options heading into this season and will be playing at all three outfield positions in order to test his versatility, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports. "I'm looking forward to seeing Anthony Alford," manager Charlie Montoyo said. "He's going to play a lot, let's see what he's got. He had a good offseason working on his hitting."
Alford has struggled at the plate every time he's gotten a sliver of a chance at the big league level, including a .179/.233/.286 line in 30 plate appearances last season. He hasn't exactly been banging down the door in Triple-A, either, hitting .259/.343/.411 in Triple-A Buffalo last year. He's competing with Billy McKinney and Derek Fisher, who is also out of options, for the final outfield slot.
