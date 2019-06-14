Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Ends drought with two home runs
Biggio finished 2-for-4 with two solo home runs, a walk and three runs scored during Thursday's 12-3 win over the Orioles.
Biggio came in with one hit in his last 23 at-bats, but he ended that drought with a solo home run in the second inning. He later walked and scored before adding another solo shot in the seventh. Biggio hasn't yet enjoyed any sustained success at the MLB level and will hope to generate some momentum from this notable performance.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...