Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Ends drought with two home runs

Biggio finished 2-for-4 with two solo home runs, a walk and three runs scored during Thursday's 12-3 win over the Orioles.

Biggio came in with one hit in his last 23 at-bats, but he ended that drought with a solo home run in the second inning. He later walked and scored before adding another solo shot in the seventh. Biggio hasn't yet enjoyed any sustained success at the MLB level and will hope to generate some momentum from this notable performance.