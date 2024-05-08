Biggio is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Biggio will hit the bench for the fifth time in six games, with three of those absences coming while the Blue Jays have faced left-handed starting pitchers and two coming versus righties. The 29-year-old has maintained a strong-side platoon role at second base for much of the season, but with his OPS sitting at .621 through 29 games, Biggio looks like he could lose work to Davis Schneider moving forward.