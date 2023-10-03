Biggio is starting at second base and batting fifth for Tuesday's Game 1 of the Wild Card Series in Minnesota, Ben Wagner of Sportsnet Radio reports.

No player improved their standing with the Blue Jays in September more than Biggio, who slashed .277/.408/.374 while starting each of the final 13 games down the stretch. He played four different positions in the final month but appears in line to serve as Toronto's regular second baseman versus right-handers during the postseason.