Green (shoulder) threw one inning for Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday and is expected to make another rehab appearance Wednesday, setting him up to potentially join the Blue Jays bullpen this weekend, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The right-hander breezed through his scoreless frame on only nine pitches Sunday, striking out one batter. Green had a strong start to the season before suffering a shoulder strain in mid-April, recording a win, two saves and two holds in seven appearances with a 2.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB in 7.2 innings. He should immediately slot back into a high-leverage role upon activation, but Green's save chances will be limited with Jordan Romano back in the ninth inning after beginning the year on the IL.