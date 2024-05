Green (shoulder) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and will be available out of the bullpen in Tuesday's game versus the White Sox.

Green has been sidelined since mid-April with a right shoulder strain, and he was able to make three scoreless appearances with Triple-A Buffalo during his rehab assignment. The veteran had already returned to the Blue Jays' clubhouse in Chicago for the series opener Monday. In a corresponding move, Erik Swanson was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.