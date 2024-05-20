Share Video

Jansen is starting at catcher and batting second in Monday's game versus the White Sox.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider has been changing things up with his lineups in an effort to get his offense going and he's trying something new again Monday in batting Jansen higher than fifth for the first time this season. The catcher is slashing .313/.384/.625 on the year, so it's a move that certainly makes sense on paper.

