Jansen went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, five RBI and two runs scored in Monday's victory over the White Sox.

This was the third time in Jansen's career that he has driven in five or more runs in a game, marking the first occurrence since Oct. 1, 2022. The highlight of 29-year-old catcher's day was launching a 377-foot homer off Jordan Leasure in the seventh inning. The Blue Jays backstop has swung a hot bat to open the season, slashing .333/.397/.681 over his first 78 plate appearances.