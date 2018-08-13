Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Plates run vs. Rays

Travis went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Tampa Bay.

Travis drove in a run during the sixth inning on a single to center, tying the game 1-1. He's recorded a base knock in eight of his previous 10 ballgames, and he sports a .251/.301/.398 slash line with eight homers and 35 RBI through 76 games in 2018.