Griffin was traded from the Royals to the Blue Jays on Saturday in exchange for right-hander Jonatan Bernal.

Griffin made five relief appearances for the Royals this year and gave up six runs in 4.1 innings. He's been more effective in the minors, posting a 1.93 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 28 innings over 20 relief appearances. The southpaw was designated for assignment Monday but will report to Triple-A Buffalo now that he's been acquired by the Blue Jays.