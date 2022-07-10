The Royals recalled Griffin from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.
Though he'll be joining the 26-man active roster as a replacement for Jonathan Heasley (shoulder) -- who was placed on the 15-day injured list -- Griffin won't be replacing Heasley in the rotation. Griffin has worked no more than 2.1 innings in any of his 25 appearances between the majors and Triple-A this season.
