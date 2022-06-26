The Royals optioned Griffin to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.
Griffin's stint with the big club lasted just four days, with the lefty covering 1.2 innings out of the bullpen and allowing two earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out two. Jackson Kowar was recalled from Triple-A Omaha to replace Griffin in the Kansas City bullpen.
