Springer, who is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, underwent imaging on his left elbow earlier in the day, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

The Blue Jays are still in the midst of evaluating the results of Springer's tests, so he can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Thursday's team off day and Friday's series opener in Milwaukee. Raimel Tapia will pick up the start in center field Wednesday in place of Springer, who was removed from Tuesday's loss to Chicago after experiencing discomfort in his elbow.