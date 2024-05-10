Springer is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins due to an illness, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Davis Schneider is leading off and starting in left field Friday, and manager John Schneider said "we'll see" regarding the leadoff spot moving forward. Springer has hit there in all 35 of his starts the season, but his .206/.276/.298 slash line could soon prompt a move down the lineup.
