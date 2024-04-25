Springer went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Royals.

After going yard in back-to-back games to open up 2024, Springer had been chasing his third home run for 21 games. He finally snapped the streak Wednesday, tagging Angel Zerpa for a solo homer in the fifth inning. He's slashing .232/.324/.358 with five RBI and 11 runs scored in 108 plate appearances this season.